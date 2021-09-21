TOMAHAWK
Patricia ‘Pat’ L. Sievert
June 1, 1935 - Sept. 16, 2021
Patricia “Pat” L. Sievert, age 86, of Tomahawk, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Pat was born in Waukesha on June 1, 1935, to the late Paul and Catherine (Tate) Zickau. She was married to Merlin Sievert on January 23, 1954; he passed away on June 19, 2018.
Pat enjoyed many things in life, most of all, her family. Being a wife and mother of six children kept her busy with hugs, laughter, and cooking, baking, planning, and caring for her big family. She enjoyed visits with her parents and siblings and Mert’s family members. In her younger years, many late-night card games were played with her sisters and brothers-in-law. Pat helped with harvesting and canning vegetables from the garden and enjoyed camping and fishing trips. Pat and Mert retired to Tomahawk, where they built their lake home which they both thoroughly enjoyed, especially when family visited. Pat also liked to try her hand at the casinos. She enjoyed suspense novels, coloring, and the Hallmark Christmas movies. Later in life, she added a new friend, Carol, into her life. She looked forward every year to her “birthday week tour” which consisted of traveling to various casinos in Wisconsin and Michigan, which was started by her late husband. The birthday tours continued after Merlin’s passing by Pat’s daughters, Barbara and Donna, who put their own twist on the celebration which included the “floppy sun hat birthday tour” and the “birthday lei tour.” This year’s tour was to be the “birthday button tour” which sadly was planned but not executed.
Survivors include her loving and devoted children, Donna Parola, who was her constant companion and caregiver, Susan Teel, Barbara (Scott) Dable, Michael (Barb) Sievert, and Richard Sievert; her brother, Bill; and her sister, Dorothy. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law and special brother-in-law, along with many nieces and nephews. Pat was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Merlin; her parents, Paul and Catherine; her daughter, Marilyn Zimmerman; her grandson, Paul Watson; her granddaughter, Shannon Teel; her great-grandson, Buddy Gonzales; and her sons-in-law, Phillip Teel, and Francis Parola.
Funeral services for Patricia Sievert will be held on Sunday, September 26, at 11 a.m., at Generations Funeral Home. The Rev. Larry Mathein will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, September 25, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and again on Sunday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in the Town of Skanawan.
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Pat’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.