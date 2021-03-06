WAUKESHA
Patricia V. Lorenz (nee Freislben)
April 16, 1937 - February 25, 2021
On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Patricia V. Lorenz (nee Freisleben) of Waukesha was called home to be with the Lord. Pat was born on April 16, 1937, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edmund and Alice Freisleben.
She married Howard Lorenz in 1966. Pat worked as a sales associate for Marshall Field’s, later Macy’s, for over 20 years. Pat’s greatest love was the love she had for her family. She was very involved with the Women’s Bible Study at Bridge Church in Waukesha and had many special friendships there. She also spent much of her time in retirement volunteering for organizations such as Safe Babes Healthy Families and at the nursery at Bridge Church in Waukesha. Pat was a long time Green Bay Packers fan along with being a season ticket holder, and was even a scorekeeper for the PGA tour when they came to town.
She will be dearly missed by her sister Sally (Jim) Smith, and her sons, Michael (Suzanne) Lorenz, Mark (Diane) Lorenz and Jeffrey (Susan) Lorenz. She will also be missed by her loving granddaughters, Samantha Johnson, Abigail and Madison Lorenz, as well as her step- granddaughters, Savannah and Serena Lenius. She is also survived by her niece Kathleen Davis and her sons, Cameron and Connor. She will be missed by many friends including her longtime friend, Sue Christiaansen.
She was preceded in death by her brother William Freisleben and her husband Howard Lorenz.
We found a hand written note by our mom which we wanted to share, this is a quote by Kay Warren: “Joy is the settled assurance that God is in control of all the details of my life, the quiet confidence that ultimately everything is going to be all right, and the determined choice to praise God in all things.”
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Safe Babies Healthy Families: https://www.easterseals.com/wi-se/our-programs/childrens-services/safe-babies-healthy-families.html.
There will be a memorial gathering in honor of our mom on Saturday, May 15, at Fox River Park - Picnic Area 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please come to share your memories with us!
https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/foxriver/
