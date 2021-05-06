OCONOMOWOC
Patrick B. O’Connor
Aug. 21, 1964 - April 19, 2021
Patrick B. O’Connor, age 56, of Oconomowoc, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2021. Patrick was born on August 21, 1964, in Milwaukee, to Bernard and Patricia O’Connor.
In 1995 he moved to Oconomowoc, where he built a nice business painting and providing general contracting work for area residents. He built many relationships in the community and was the guy you could always rely on to lend a hand or provide a smile. Pat loved fishing on the area lakes and will be remembered by many for cruises on his boat, the “Free Spirit” or bon fires at his house.
He is survived by his father, Bernard C. O’Connor; his daughter Nicole Brunner (fiance Corey Castle); and grandsons Caiden and Colton; step-granddaughter Leah; his sister Erin (Bill) Clark; and nephew Benjamin (fiancee Ruby) and niece Lillian.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia O’Connor.
Patrick will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 8, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.