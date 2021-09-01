GREENFIELD
Patrick Earl Wollenhaup
April 21, 1963 - Aug. 27, 2021
Patrick Earl Wollenhaup passed away on August 27, 2021, at the age of 58.
He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Nancy Louise (Guernsey) Wollenhaup in 2020 and his father, Earl Wollenhaup.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Ann Christine (Babcock) Wollenhaup, and his sisters Holly Wollenhaup and Wendy Hauboldt (Terry). Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Patrick will be remembered for his love of fishing and hunting and the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Patrick was a faithful Jehovah’s Witness for over 29 years and will be missed by many friends.
A private memorial service will be held with family and friends.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.