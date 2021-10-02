HARTLAND
Patrick H. Higgins
Nov. 6, 1937 — Sept. 28, 2021
Patrick H. Higgins, age 83, of Hartland, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born at the family homestead in Farmington on November 6, 1937, to Michael and Ida (Rickerman) Higgins. Pat is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, James (Jackie) Higgins, Duane (Brenda) Scherret, Jayne (Chuck) Wais, Beth (Ed) Kannenberg, Patrick Higgins and Margaret (Bob) Logan; 17 grandchildren; 11 greatgrandchildren; his siblings, Juanita (Duane) Pitterle, Muriel (Paul) Talda, Dolores (Rich) Higgins, Mark Higgins, Peter (Veronica) Higgins and William (Diane) Higgins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Jeff Higgins; brother Michael Higgins; and sister Ida Trimborn.
Pat was employed at Wolf Construction from the age of 18 until his retirement in 1999. He loved his 1956 Ford pickup, which he restored with the help of his brothers. He enjoyed camping with his family at Riverbend Resort, and always having kids around, especially the day care children. Pat was known by family and friends as “Mr. Nice Guy from River City.” He was always there with a helping hand, no matter what time of day. Pat firmly believed that we will all meet again.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.