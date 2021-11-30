DOUSMAN
Patrick Timothy Buckley
Sept. 24, 1931 - Nov. 26, 2021
*Patrick Timothy Buckley, 90, died November 26, 2021, at the Three Pillars Health Care Center in Dousman. Born September 24, 1931, in Waukesha, he was the fourth son of Patrick Henry Buckley and Evelyn Wood. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949 and received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Marquette University with a minor in Spanish in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1954-55, proudly participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2017.
As a teenager Buckley became a champion speed skater. He was the state 220 champion in 1949 and placed at the national championships. In his retirement years at Hunters Lake in the Town of Ottawa, he continued his love of skating and blazed cross-country ski trails throughout the neighborhood.
Buckley developed a love of Hispanic culture while attending Mexico City College in Mexico City in 1958-59. He taught Spanish in the Wauwatosa School District and at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha. At CMH, he coached many award-winning debate teams. Buckley left teaching in 1967 to concentrate on his growing company, Buckley Tree Service, which he started as a college student. When he sold the company in 1995, it was a leading commercial arborist company in the state. An acknowledged tree expert, Buckley is credited with initiating integrated pest management systems for trees. He was an active member in his profession. Buckley cooperated in many experiments with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was known nationally by tree people.
Buckley's civic activities over the years included involvement with the Waukesha Noon Rotary Club where he was president in 1981-82. He started the club’s Creative Fining program in 1981, which raises thousands of dollars for local charities to the present day. He volunteered with La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha, worked with at-risk students in Waukesha schools, and began a very active student speakers’ program between the Waukesha Noon Rotary Club and White Rock Elementary School. Buckley was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dousman.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Rhoda (nee Miller); his three children, Jenifer Ann, Barbara Bass and Patrick Timothy; his brother Raymond (Barbara) of South Milwaukee; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers James, John and William.
Pat’s family wishes to express thanks and gratitude to Three Pillars Health Care Center staff whose compassionate care helped make his last days comfortable. He loved all of you.
Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to Three Pillars Senior Living Communities, 410 N. Main St., Dousman, WI 53118; or to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 126, Dousman, WI 53118. There will be a celebration of life at St. Mary’s in 2022.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.