MUKWONAGO
Patsy Ann Forrest
June 7, 1930 - April 18, 2021
Patsy Ann Forrest of Mukwonago entered God’s loving arms on April 18, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born June 7, 1930, to Merton and Louise Nield in Milwaukee.
She was a loving mother of LeeAnn (Mark) Ensweiler, Carrie Aasen and Lynn (Roy) Heathcoat; grandmother to Theresa Peterson, Stacey (Daniel) Rodriquiez, Kim (Darren) Wolf, Sarah Ensweiler (Gabe Surges), Luke (Kendra) Ensweiler, Ashley (Sabrina) Heathcoat, Alexis (Josh) Allen and Chyenne Aasen; and great-grandmother to 11 with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Allen Forrest; two daughters Teri Lynn, and Cheryl Lee; and her parents.
Patsy touched many lives as a school bus driver for the Schoolway Bus company in Hales Corners until she moved to their dream hobby farm in Mukwonago in 1977. Patsy was a dedicated member of the Mukwonago American Legion Auxiliary Post 375. She served as sergeant of arms and enjoyed serving at Maxwell Street Days and other functions including marching in parades - her favorite being the Memorial Day celebration. Her joys were breeding and raising golden retrievers, dancing with her beloved husband, Al, bowling, playing cards, archery and bow hunting on their property in Warrens.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the loving staff at Linden Court Memory Care Mukwonago, who took wonderful care of Mom these past three years, and to her dear friend Karen Gehring who helped us so much with Mom.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Patsy will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartland Vacation Bible School program where her great-grandchildren attend school, or Patsy’s wishes were for memorials to be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, East Troy, for Children's Ministry programs.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.