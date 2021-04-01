Paul D. Paquet
Jan. 29, 1955 - March 24, 2021
Paul D. Paquet passed peacefully on March 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a long, very courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born on January 29, 1955, to Nick and Imelda J. (Schroble) Paquet.
He met the love of his life, Yvonne Merkel, at the age of 15 and they married August 17, 1974. Together they accomplished many dreams. They bought a hobby farm in Ixonia 35 years ago. In 2002, they purchased a second farm property, which was more than Paul had ever dreamed possible. They shared their deep love and passion for animals having many critters - including horses. Paul was a true cowboy at heart. Paul enjoyed many incredible horseback adventures that only a few people get to experience.
He opened Gnomes HVAC company and worked with his son Dave for 13 years. Paul was brilliant at the lost art of tin smithing. The meaning of Renaissance man is a person with many talents and areas of knowledge. That sums up Paul. He loved to teach others and share his knowledge. He loved his family and forced them into many camping sleepovers, enjoying any time he could spend with them. Paul took a genuine interest in everyone he met and his kindness was always apparent. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed tremendously by them.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Yvonne; son David (Sheila); daughter A’Lisa, son Curtis; favorite granddaughter, Willow Eske Paquet; sister Lori (the late Greg) Nordquist; sister Peggy (John) Rice; sister Tricia Marquis; sister Dottie (Greg) Delander; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Special thank you to Dr. Gilberto D. Rodrigues, Lori Cook, Samantha, Echo, and the Aurora in-home hospice team.
A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held at the Paquet shed on Saturday, April 17, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Please feel free to bring written or verbal memories as we will share them at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial drop box will be available at the shed to benefit the Watertown Humane Society.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.