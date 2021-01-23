Paul Heinrich Dross
Dec. 5, 1958 — Jan. 14, 2021
Paul, “Paulie,” “Nigel,” “P-diddy,” Heinrich Dross, lifelong resident of the Hartland/Merton/Lake Keesus area, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family in Cape Coral, Fla., on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the age of 62. The world has lost a deeply devoted, loving and vibrant man! Paul Heinrich Dross was born to Heinrich and Nancy Ann (Boman) Dross on December 5, 1958, in Milwaukee.
Paul graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland in 1977. He attended St. Olaf College, Carroll College and the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha. Following college, Paul built a successful business as a painting contractor. In 1990 he joined the staff of Insurance Associates, Dross Agency, which was operated by his mother. Paul earned his Certified Insurance Counselor professional designation and began leading the business in 1998 and later purchased the business in 1999. Paul built Dross Countryside Agency into a very successful, full-service insurance agency where he went to great lengths to care for and provide exceptional service to his clients.
Paul was one of the earliest members of the KeeWee Water Ski Club on Lake Keesus, which merged with the Nagawautics Ski Club in 1983 to become the Badgerland Water Ski Show Team. Paul was the core and heartbeat of Badgerland for many years. Paul lead the team serving as skier, show director, announcer, and mentor guiding them to seven Division One state titles in ten years along with a National Championship in 1992. He taught, motivated and united everyone who joined. He made Badgerland the family that it is with his warm welcome and energetic inspiration. Paul and the Badgerland family were looking forward to the ski season under his direction and leadership in the summer of 2021 following a break from the team to help raise his daughters with Staci. Paul was so excited to share his lifelong passion with his girls.
Anyone who knew Paul felt his love and zest for life. He had a heart of gold and would drop everything at any moment to help anyone. The word “no” was not in his vocabulary. His girls knew this. His infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy were unmatched. He was compassionate, kind, funny and had a captivating presence that filled up any room. Paul charged at life full throttle and he lived every moment to its fullest. His big hugs were welcoming, healing and loving and will be missed dearly by everyone!
There was nothing more important to Paul than his beautiful daughters as he cherished every moment with them. He also enjoyed anything outdoors including waterskiing, snow skiing, boating, golfing, hunting, fishing and camping especially with his family.
Paul will be deeply missed by his loving fiance, Staci Maloney; his adoring daughters, Emma and Addison; his brother, Peter (Karla) of Hugo, Minn.; and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Heinrich, in 1973 and his mother, Nancy, in 2017. He was an unconditional and loving partner, dad, dear brother and best friend to so many. Paul, you have left an amazing legacy of love to Staci, Emma and Addison and all who knew you.
The visitation for Paul will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, on Sunday, January 24, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Paul’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and will be available via livestream as well. Please see Becker Ritter’s website for the link.
In light of the current COVID health concerns, we are requiring that you wear a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Staci Maloney for a charity to be determined at a later date. Please mail to Becker Ritter in care of Paul Dross.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family. Call 262-782-5330 or visit online at www.beckerritter.com.