Paul Heinrich Dross
Paul Heinrich Dross passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family in Cape Coral, Fla., on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the age of 62.
The visitation for Paul will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, on Sunday, January 24, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Paul’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and will be available via livestream as well. Please see Becker Ritter’s website for the link. Please see Saturday’s Freeman for complete notice.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family. Call 262-782-5330 or visit online at www.beckerritter.com.