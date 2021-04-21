Paul Minz
July 19, 1966 - April 14, 2021
On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Paul Minz died of multiple myeloma. Born July 19, 1966, in West Bend, Paul was the fifth of six children of George and Elizabeth (Falter) Minz.
After graduating from West Bend West High, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from UW-Milwaukee. Paul worked for B&G Golf in Brookfield and then worked as a sales representative for Callaway Golf and Cobra Puma Golf. Paul loved hiking, fishing, live music, boardgames and tabletop RPGs. His enthusiasm was infectious.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Sophia, Josephine and Christina, five siblings and ex-wife Brenda Breunig.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial gathering will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at St. Mary’s Church, Waukesha. Mass at 11 a.m. For details, see Jelacic Funeral Home website, www.jelacicfuneralhome.com.