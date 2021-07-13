LUDLOW, Ky.
Paul Richard Woodie
Aug. 24, 1949 - July 4, 2021
Paul Richard Woodie, age 71 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home in Ludlow, Ky., after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Waukesha on August 24, 1949, to Clifford G. Woodie and Ursula M. (nee Griggs) Woodie.
Paul went to St. Joseph Catholic School for his elementary education then on to South High School, where he graduated in 1967. Paul loved to cook and started his chef career at Dutchland Dairy in Waukesha while in his teens. He aspired to bigger and better places of employment, moving on to Leilani Supper Club in Brookfield and learning the trade by watching one of the great culinary chefs of the time.
In 1969, Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army, while the country he loved waged war against the invading forces of the North Vietnamese. He did his basic training in Fort Campbell, Ky., and was given the MOS of 92G Army Food Service Specialist with AIT Training in Fort Lee, Va., and was then quickly sent to Firebase Stinson, South Vietnam, where he was a chef for the troops stationed there. After his return from Vietnam in January 1971, he was a chef and culinary supervisor at several hospitals in the Milwaukee area over his career. His love for cooking never stopped and had many dishes that were family favorites.
Paul moved to Kentucky in February 1988, where he was engaged in employment at Children’s Hospital as a nutrition supervisor. Over the years Paul found himself working in different industries such as recycling and steel. He ultimately retired in 2013 after 15 years at Nacaam as a forklift operator.
Paul loved his motorcycles and had one or more for most of this adult life. Harley-Davidson was his favorite ride but he also tinkered around on a couple older models of motorcycles and cars. He enjoyed making beer, sauerkraut and hot sauce from his garden hot peppers.
Paul leaves behind his beloved wife, Christine. And is also survived by two children, Amy and David Woodie; three grandchildren, Shawn, Amanda and John; and stepchildren Michael and Rebecca. He also leaves his four sisters, Sharon Wundrow (Roger)of Stanley, Teresa Caporali (Marco) of Waukesha, Gail Fewtrell of Waukesha and Marie Furrer (Walter) of Brookfield, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Clifford Woodie in 2019 and Ursula (Griggs) Woodie in 2013, and April, his niece, and his beloved cousin Phillip Woodie of Waukesha.
Military honors for Paul were held Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Ronald Jones Funeral Home in Ludlow, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society. Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 808 Oak St., Ludlow, KY 41016.