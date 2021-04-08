OCONOMOWOC
Paul W. Bergland
May 6, 1937 - Sept. 4, 2020
Paul W. Bergland, 83, of Oconomowoc, passed away on September 4, 2020, after a brief, but courageous battle with COVID-19.
Paul was born on May 6, 1937, to Peter and Ruth Bergland in Milwaukee. After graduating from Pulaski High School In Milwaukee, where he was a member of the swimming and football teams, he went on to study chemistry at North Central College.
After graduation, he was employed at such firms as MC/Delco, where he worked on the Apollo Project, Zerand Corporation, and Stephens Graphics, among others. He also started his own company and did consulting work. He was a talented, hard-working engineer who specialized in the design of paper converting equipment.
Paul was always working, and was a very driven professional. When not working, he was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. The love for football had been passed to him from his own father, who was a teacher and football coach. He passed his love of sports on to his sons. He also enjoyed being on the water in his boat.
Family had meaning to him as well, as he was devoted to his wife, Sue.
He is survived by his sons, Craig and Kurt Bergland, and his grandchildren Victoria (Tori) Bergland, Peter Bergland, Hannah Bergland, and Michaela Bergland, and great-grandchildren Natalia and Greyson McBride.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.