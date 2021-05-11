EAGLE RIVER
Paul W. Riedel
Feb. 6, 1958 - May 3, 2021
Paul W. Riedel, a resident of Eagle River, passed Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Eagle River. He was 63.
Paul was born on February 6, 1958, in Waukesha, to Paul H. and Donna J. Riedel. After moving up north as a teenager and attending Eagle River High School, Paul went on to college at UW-Platteville, and later graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a business administration degree.
He moved back home from college and married his loving wife, Linda, in 1980, they had two beautiful daughters. Paul helped his family run the popular Hiawatha Supper Club, and later transitioned into ownership of the restaurant. Paul felt like he gained a second family from all of the staff and customers he knew. Paul enjoyed hosting Paul’s Pro Am, a musky fishing tournament that his father started in the 1980s. When he wasn't busy at the restaurant mixing up great old fashions or cooking in the kitchen you could find him on the golf course, fishing, bowling, watching sporting events such as the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, or the Green Bay Packers, playing cards with the guys or taking trips with family and friends. Paul will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Donna.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years of marriage, Linda Riedel of Eagle River; two daughters, Lindsey Riedel (Brian Krelle) and Lauren Riedel both of Eagle River; two granddaughters, Berklee Adamovich and Michaelynn Krelle; two sisters, LaRee Johnson (Greg) of Merrill and Linda Zimmer (John) of Eagle River; brother-in-law; John Gray (Chris) of Eagle River; and nieces and nephews Ryan Zimmer (Tracy), Justin Gray (Danielle), Sara Valiga, Kirsten Schult (Matt) and Megan Barrett (Tyler).
A celebration of life will be held May 15 at Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a small service to follow. Please join us after the service at Kickback Grill (formally Hiawatha Supper Club) to celebrate the amazing life of Paul.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.