WAUKESHA
Paulene E. ‘GG’ (Pax) Riesland
April 4, 1936 - Sept. 18, 2021
Paulene E. “GG” (Pax) Riesland, age 85, of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. GG was born on April 4, 1936, to Thomas and Vera (Harris) Pax.
GG was the loving wife of over 50 years to Martin “Marty” Riesland. She was also a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a well-known staff member for over 30 years at Aliota’s Restaurant on Bluemound, an avid card player and a member of RiverGlen Christian Church.
A memorial service for GG will be held on Thursday, September 23, at 6 p.m. at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, with Pastor Dave Kowal officiating. A time of visitation and celebration will be held at the church prior from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Riesland family.