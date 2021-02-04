WAUKESHA
Paulette J. LaMountain
Aug. 15, 1946 - Dec. 29, 2020
Paulette J. LaMountain of Waukesha was called home to the Lord unexpectedly December 29, 2020, at age 74.
Born on August 15, 1946, in Milwaukee, Paulette graduated from Milwaukee West Division High School and was a proud employee of Brady until multiple sclerosis forced her early retirement. A woman of strong faith, Paulette was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and devoted volunteer at Katy’s Kloset. Despite a decades-long battle with MS, she used her faith, determination, and humor to serve and help others.
Paulette was preceded in death by her father, Edward Stolowski, and mother and stepfather, Regina and Alexander Kozminski.
She is survived by cousin Connie (Richard Sr.) Trevisan, dear friends Catherine Kosmicki, Mary Quirk-Thompson, Karen Buker, Esther Bjork, Michael and Ilse Frayer, and many others.
Memorial service to be held at a later date. Call 262-786-9338 for details.