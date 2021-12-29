WAUKESHA
Pauline Mary Ford
March 27, 1925 - Dec. 20, 2021
Pauline Mary Ford of Waukesha died Monday, December 20, 2021, at Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove at the age of 96. She was born in Waukesha on March 27, 1925, daughter of Joseph and Jane (nee Alioto) Italiano.
On August 31, 1951, she married Eldon J. Ford in Oxnard, California, where she lived for over 60 years; he preceded her in death in 1995. Pauline was a homemaker and worked for the school system in Oxnard for many years. She enjoyed selling Avon and loved playing the slot machines at the casinos.
Pauline is the mother of two sons and grandmother to one grandson. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, Mary Jane Jackson and Darlene Morgan, and nephew, Gary Jackson, who she considered a son as well as nieces and nephews. She was the last of 11 children, preceded in death by brothers, Peter, Steve, James, Sam and infant Tony at the age of 2; and sisters, Mary Thomas, Rose Schwantes, Nancy Wicke, Catherine Caucutt and Josephine Italiano.
Mary Jane, Darlene and Gary wish to extend a special thank you to Jackie, Robbie, Latrise, Jasmine, Megan, Alex, Steve, Jenny, Jaylen, Ariel, Alexis and Jackie M. who all loved AUNTIE! They treated her like family for the seven years she resided at Heritage. We thank you for all your help, care, support, and LOVE. Also for the cute hair styles now that her hair was long. Thank you to Brighten Hospice.
A private family burial took place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
