Peggie A. Olander
Peggie A. Olander (nee Bresciano) was born to eternal life on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the age of 68. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc.
Memorials to the family are appreciated, which will be donated to a charity in memory of Peggie.
