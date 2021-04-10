BROOKFIELD
Perry Beaumont Bartlett
Perry Beaumont Bartlett, 98, of Brookfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Christ on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford, Ill.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, and other family members and friends.
Perry was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney, and sister, Nancy Philipson.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Road, Rockford, Ill. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m.
Olson Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for the full obituary, COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence.