BROOKFIELD
Perry R. Stearns
May 19, 1953 - July 21, 2021
Perry R. Stearns of Brookfield entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the age of 68. Perry was born in Waukesha on May 19, 1953, to Donald and Genevieve (nee Books) Stearns. After graduating from Waukesha South High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1971-74. Stationed in Okinawa, Japan, he was assigned to the Army Security Agency (Army Intelligence) as a Specialist Fourth Class.
Upon completion of his military service, Perry furthered his education and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering and an Associate in Applied Science degree from Waukesha County Technical College. His career path was in the field of marketing and sales. He helped to develop and promote leading edge technologies in the industrial automation, health care and security industries. Perry held positions at Rockwell Automation, Brady Corporation and Baxter Healthcare. He formed many lifelong friendships with co-workers he met along the way.
Perry had a passion for music. He was especially fond of progressive rock and British Invasion. He was known to take several trips to the west coast to attend Prog Fest. He enjoyed Summerfest and all of the talent featured at local church festivals, parks and other venues in Milwaukee and the surrounding area. He volunteered for several organizations locally and most notably for USO of Wisconsin.
Perry is survived and loved by Sharon Ortell. Also loved by his mother, Genevieve; sister, Penny (Jake) Mesa; and brothers, Paul (Robyn) Stearns and Patrick Stearns. He will be sadly missed by his “other brother,” Ralph (Liz) Moody, his nieces, nephews, extended family and all of his many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and sister Peggy LaTrent.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff in St. Luke’s Neuroscience ICU for their expert care and compassion, not only for Perry, but for all of us. There truly are angels among us.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 15, from 1-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 449, 3245 N. 124th St., Brookfield. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Monday, September 13, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, honor Perry by donating to the USO in memoriam.
Schramka Funeral Homes, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.