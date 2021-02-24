WAUKESHA
Peter G. Rossbach
March 1, 1928 - Feb. 5, 2021
Peter G. Rossbach of Waukesha passed away at his home on Friday, February 5, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born on March 1, 1928, in Greenfield, and was the eldest son of Peter and Loretta.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dolorus (Schaffner); children John (Betty) and Donald (Amanda); grandchildren, Nicole, John, Michael, Jason, Jeffrey, James, Andrew, Riley and Brady; and great-grandchildren, Calista, Dominic, Adaline, Grayson, Blake, Weston, Owen, Graham and Ava.
He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Louella (Thomas) Wunder.
Peter was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. For many years he was the owner of Rossbach Auto Repair. He enjoyed hunting, fishing for salmon on Lake Michigan and listening to polka music. His passion was restoring old classic cars.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Sunday, February 28, from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com.