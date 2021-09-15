Cedar City, Utah
Peter J. Mehling
Jan. 26, 1944 - Sept. 12, 2021
Peter J. Mehling of Cedar City, Utah, formally of Waukesha/New Berlin, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, from recurring cancer at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha on Jan. 26, 1944, the son of Gilbert and Caroline Mehling. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1962. Peter worked at Wisconsin Centrifugal, a Metaltek International Company in Waukesha, as a machinist for 37 years.
Peter married Kathy (Christiansen) on May 16, 1981. He will be missed by his wife, Kathy, of 40 years; his children, Melanie (Bruce) Heimer of Mukwonago, Michelle (Steve) Harris of Franklin and Melinda Czajkowski of Port Washington; as well as stepchildren C. Cory Cyrus of Bradenton, Fla., and Jennifer Kucifer, Cedar City, UT; grandchildren Madison Harris, Colin Harris, Sam Czajkowski, Arius Czajkowski, Arianna Cyrus, C. Cicero Cyrus, Elle Kucifer, Cali Kucifer, Macy Kucifer and Parker Kucifer; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be further missed greatly by his friends and card buddies of many years. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Caroline Mehling; sister, Jean, and brother, Gilbert. Per Peter’s request, there will be no visitation or services.
Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.