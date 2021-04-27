Peter J. Pagonis ‘Chef Pierre’
Peter J. Pagonis, “Chef Pierre,” entered God’s loving arms on April 23, 2021, at age 72.
Cherished husband of Linda Boucher-Pagonis.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Tuesday, April 27, from 4-7p.m. Trisagion at 5 p.m. Additional visitation at Sts. Constantine & Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, on Wednesday, April 28, at noon. Funeral service at 1 p.m.
Krause Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 414-464-4640, is serving the family.