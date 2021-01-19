SLINGER
Peter John Zignego
Peter John Zignego, age 54, of Slinger, entered eternal rest at his home on Friday, January 15, 2021, after battling cancer for five years.
Peter grew up in Hales Corners and attended UW-Madison earning his BS in civil engineering. He is the most recent president of Zignego Company. He began his career in the family business as soon as he could hold a shovel and worked as a field engineer for many years alongside numerous family members. These nephews, cousins and children of cousins, all too numerous to name, were not just his relatives, they were his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and LeRoy Zignego; his brother, Mark Zignego; and a nephew and brother-in-law, David and Perry Crawford III.
Peter is further survived by his brother, Michael Zignego, and eight sisters, Mary Zignego, Jeanne (and the late Perry) Crawford, Julie Zignego, Ellen (David) Smith, Linda Zignego, Susan (Randy Hetzel) Zignego, Barbara (John) Schleicher and Kathleen (Todd) Leonardelli. He is further survived by thirty nieces and nephews.
Peter was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus church for many years and a member of the Holy Name Society. He will forever hold a special place in his heart for the parish, the Latin Mass, and the holy men that have shepherded the parishioners especially Canon Benoit Jayr, Canon Matthew Weaver and Abbe George Baird.
Peter was never sorrowful about his diagnosis of cancer. Instead, he remained faithful to God, prayed often and attended daily Mass as often as possible. He displayed dignity and integrity in his life’s work, showed all that knew him what humility looked like at the end of his life and had love and grace fill his home in abundance. His family was truly blessed.
Peter enjoyed the challenge of building concrete roads and loved his many friends in the industry. He recently served as president of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association (WTBA) and was a longtime supporter of pro-life groups.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, January 20, at 9 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Parish in Milwaukee. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 19, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at which time a rosary will be said.
In lieu of flowers, donations and/or memorials can be sent to St. Stanislaus Parish in Milwaukee or Pro-Life Wisconsin in Brookfield.
The family of Peter would like to personally thank Drs. John Burfeind and William Hall from the Froedtert Cancer Care Center along with Heartland hospice team for their professional and respectful care of our brother. Lastly, but certainly not least, the family is eternally grateful to our sister, Linda Zignego, who tirelessly and selflessly gave of herself to care for our brother these past three months. Her tender and loving care provided such comfort to not only Peter but to all of his siblings as well.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.