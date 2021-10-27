WEST ALLIS
Peter Mouradian
Dec. 30, 1930 - Oct. 23, 2021
Peter Mouradian was welcomed home to heaven on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the age of 90. Dear husband of the late Dona. Proud dad of the late Peter, the late Mark (the late Kathleen), Robyn (Ron), and Dave. Grandpa of Luke, Laura (Nick), Morgan, Taylor, Connor, Mark II (Caroline) and April (Aaron). Loving great-grandpa of Markie, Alex, Lillian, Natia and Kaia. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha. A memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.
Special thanks to AngelsGrace Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, or AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.
Heritage Funeral Home, 414-321-7440, is serving the family.