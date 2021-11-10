OCONOMOWOC
Peter R. Schultz
Feb. 28, 1947 - Nov. 2, 2021
Peter R. Schultz, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 28, 1947 to Lorraine and Horace Schultz in Milwaukee.
Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his children, Lisa Wilson and James Schultz; his brother, Douglas Schultz; and his sister, Christine Schultz. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Lorraine Schultz; and his parents.
Peter worked at Stolper Industries as a parts inspector. He liked to work in the yard and help his neighbors. Peter will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.