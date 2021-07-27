Peter Roidt
Peter Roidt passed away on July 21, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Viroqua in 1934, Pete was the third of four brothers who made their marks on and off the sports fields of their small town.
He attended UW-Milwaukee (then Wisconsin State College-Milwaukee) where he met the love of his life, Judith Pauli. They married in 1956 and spent almost 50 happy years together prior to her death. Pete loved his work as a special education teacher at Arrowhead High School where he taught for 34 years. He was a wonderful father to his two daughters and an equally wonderful grandfather to his four grandchildren. In his retirement, he delivered Meals on Wheels meals until he turned 85. He was a voracious reader, a crossword puzzle whiz, and a first-rate cribbage player. He mixed a mean Manhattan and enjoyed a cold beer. Pete seemed to know almost everything and shared his vast array of knowledge with quiet humility. His sense of humor was appreciated by everyone he met, and he kept all of us, including the hospice nurses, laughing for as long as he could. He is greatly missed.
Pete is survived by his daughters Laurie (David) Friedman of Madison and Mary Ann (David) Schram of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Matthew and Eric Schram and Bill and Rebecca Friedman; and his brother David Roidt.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy; and his older brothers Mike and Tom Roidt.
No funeral will be held, but condolences may be left at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com. Donations in Pete’s name may be made to the Arrowhead Scholarship Fund at arrowheadscholarshipfund.org or Rainbow Hospice at rainbowhospicecare.org.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.