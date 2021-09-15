OCONOMOWOC
Peter W. David
Peter W. David, age 78, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his home in Oconomowoc, with his wife and son by his side. He was born to Werner and Ilse David in Hamburg, Germany.
Peter is survived by his wife, Erika; his children, Michael (Andrea) David, Mark (Tammi) David, Kerstin (Gabriel) Hulbert; his four grandchildren; his siblings, Claus (Barbara) David, Ursula (Peter) Weinem, and Thomas (Barbara) David.
Peter was active in his church and served nearly 30 years with Waukesha Rotary. He was a member of South Shore Yacht Club, and was a competitive sailor. Peter enjoyed having adventures with wife, Erika, including camping and hiking. They loved discovering America. He enjoyed watercolor painting and playing the guitar.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, N6-W31449 Alberta Drive in Delafield. A private burial will be held at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.