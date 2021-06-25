SAN DIEGO, Calif.
Phyllis Jean Brown
Oct. 30, 1942 - May 7, 2021
*Phyllis Jean Brown, 78, a 1960 graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, died May 7, 2021, at her home in San Diego, Calif. Cause of death was complications from leukemia.
Phyllis was born Oct. 30, 1942, in Los Angeles, the first child of Lawrence Brown and Jean Brown (Hill), who soon moved their family back to Wisconsin and settled in Waukesha County.
Phyllis fulfilled a dream in 1981 when she moved to San Diego and opened Grounds for Murder bookstore.
Phyllis is survived by a sister, Judith Brown of Seattle; three brothers, Richard Brown (Marguerite) of San Luis Obispo, Calif., James Brown of Waukesha and Daniel Brown of Austin; a niece, Laura Brown of Redwood City, Calif.; and two nephews, Sam Brown, of Okinawa and Henry Brown of Sunnyvale, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathryn Brown.
For an online obituary, please visit http://www.balboacremations.com.