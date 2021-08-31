GREEN BAY
Priscilla L. Brinkley (nee Aude)
June 15, 1932 - Aug. 21, 2021
Priscilla L. Brinkley (nee Aude), of Green Bay and formerly of Waukesha, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the age of 89. Priscilla was born on June 15, 1932, the daughter of Gerhard and Maude Aude. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, she worked as a music teacher in Harford. Priscilla was an active member at First United Methodist Church and loved to quilt, sew, crochet and read.
Priscilla will be missed by her daughters Jo Ann and Kathleen; grandson Michael (Nicole); and great-grandchildren Kassandra and Aiden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Michael and Kenneth; brothers Edward and John; and sister Edith Klemp.
The visitation for Priscilla will be held on Wednesday, September 1, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.