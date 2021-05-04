EAST TROY
Rachel C. Buelow
Aug 1, 1966 - April 29, 2021
Rachel Buelow-Beemster passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 29, 2021, in her home in East Troy, after a long 20-plus year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born in Key West, Florida, on Aug 1, 1966.
Rachel was a beloved and dedicated labor and delivery nurse for over 20 years in both Georgia and Wisconsin. Upon receiving her master’s degree in nursing, she became a nursing instructor at the Bryant and Stratton College of Nursing and then director of admissions at Milwaukee Career College until she became disabled from MS.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bernie Beemster of East Troy, as well as her daughters Kimberly Mulvihill and Angela Mohr. Rachel was known as “Granny” to her three beloved grandsons: Michael, Joey, and Riley. She was loved by her siblings, family, students, colleagues, caregivers and many friends.
The family will be hosting an open-to-all memorial gathering from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Formal Gardens of Frame Park in Waukesha, 1150 Frame Park Drive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the National MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/WIG/Donate.
Haase Lockwood & Asssociates, 262-723-6390, is serving the family. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.