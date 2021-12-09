MONONA
Ralph Gladbach
Feb. 3, 1931 - Nov. 24, 2021
Ralph Gladbach, 90, of Monona died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Madison.
Ralph was born on Feb. 3, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Ralph married Rose Barner in 1958 and moved his young family to Oconomowoc in 1963 where he served his community on the City Planning Commission, as an adult supervisor for Boy Scout Troop 99, and as a clarinet player for the Legion Band.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at “the trailer up north.”
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Rose, and his parents. He is survived by his children: Michael (Marian) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bill (Julie) of Burke, Va., Tom (Shelly) of Hartford, Tina of Madison and Andy and Dixie of Los Angeles, Calif. Ralph is also survived by four grandchildren.
Funeral services and interment will be scheduled at a later date at Saint Jerome’s Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
A special thanks to the Veterans Hospital staff for their excellent care.
Memorials are suggested to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Attn: Acct 911, 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.