RHINELANDER
Ralph William Schessler
Jan. 8, 1931 - Jan. 16, 2021
Ralph William Schessler passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Rennes Nursing Home in Rhinelander at the age of 90. He was born on January 8, 1931, to William and Louise (Hauser) Schessler in Waukesha.
Ralph served in the National Guard and was deployed to Fort Lewis during the Korean War. He took pride in being a part of Waukesha history by owning Ralph’s Carwash on Hartwell Avenue. He enjoyed traveling for much of his life and even started his own travel agency to share this passion with others. At this time he settled in the southwest of the United States for many years including Arizona, New Mexico and California. He devoted much of his life to the church including singing in the choir and being an elder. Later in his life he moved to Eagle River to spend more time with his family.
Ralph is survived by his children Mark (Deb Rusy) Schessler, Laurie (Richard) Dahl, and David (Terri) Schessler. He was the proud grandfather of Luke, Sean, Craig, Ben, Stevi, Kelsey, Trevor, Caitlin and Connor and great-grandfather of Gabriel, Titus, Asher, Laila, Melissa, Brinlee, Dominic, Oliver and Elowyn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hathaway; brother David Schessler; and his granddaughter Alicia Dahl.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends but his memory will live on through them.
A private memorial service is planned at a later date this summer.
The family would appreciate memorials to the Vilas Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.