WEST CHICAGO, Ill.
Randy Jones
June 8, 1952 - Aug. 24, 2021
Randy Jones, age 69, of West Chicago, passed away on August 24, 2021.
Randy was born on June 8, 1952.
He spent most of his school years in East Troy and Mukwonago. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He moved to Illinois in 1981 to work for AT&T Bell Labs (later Lucent Technologies) as a computer programmer. Randy’s early adult hobbies included softball, flag football, and scuba diving. He later devoted himself as a family man Ñ supporting his kids and grandkids in their endeavors. A term of endearment for all the grandkids is “hippopotamous” - now Randy’s trademark.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Katherine McGaughey.
Randy is survived by the love of his life, Sharon; children, Bryan and Darcie; grandchildren, Alexander, Bethany, Kayson and Zachary; brothers, Mark and Ivan McGaughey; nieces and nephews, Kyle and Dani Sipos, Peter McGaughey, Elizabeth and Erica.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.