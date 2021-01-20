WAUKESHA
Raul Cruz Sr.
June 17, 1949 - Jan. 16, 2021
Raul Cruz Sr. of Waukesha died on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 71. He was born in Puerto Rico on June 17, 1949, the son of Amparo and Milagros (nee Vargas) Cruz.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Ann (Jorge) Andino, Lisa Cruz and Raul (Molly) Cruz Jr. and their mother Carmen Pacheco; his grandchildren, Adriana, Destinee, Allissa, Jorge Jr., Katlynn, Brittany, Veronica and Cameron; and great-grandchildren Kyliahna, Oliver, Elliot and Izek. He is further survived by his sisters, Blanca Rosado and Sylvia Perez, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Blanca Cruz.
Private services will be held.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.