WATERTOWN
Ray R. Bowling
Feb. 26, 1950 - Dec. 2, 2021
Ray Roy Bowling, 71, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, following a brief illness at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with the Rev. Joel Free officiating. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Ixonia at a later date. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ixonia or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ray Roy Bowling was born on February 26, 1950, to Leslie Sr. and Helen (nee Kovich) Bowling in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1968. Rather than getting drafted, he enlisted so he was sure to be a Marine. He belonged to the 1st Recon Battalion of the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart.
He married Patti Smith on September 3, 1972, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ixonia. Ray had worked for Layne Northwest in Milwaukee for 18 years. He then owned and operated Bowling Pump and Well Drilling in Watertown for 25 years serving the surrounding area.
During his younger years he enjoyed many sports, especially softball, baseball and volleyball. He liked hunting, fishing, and coaching basketball but most of all family time, watching his grandchildren grow and play sports, hunt and fish. His dream came true after years of hard work and completing he and Patti’s cabin in Park Falls.
Ray is survived by his wife, Patti Bowling of Watertown; daughter, Angela Madrid of Watertown; son, Jacob (Katie) Bowling of Lake Mills; grandchildren: Kali Madrid, Jaden Madrid, Jace Bowling, Grady Bowling; brother, Les (Pat) Bowling of Reeseville; sister, Kathy Bowling of Watertown; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Joey Bowling.