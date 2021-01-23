Raylene Bartel
Raylene Bartel entered eternal life on January 16, 2021, at the age of 83.
Beloved wife of William Bartel. Loving mother of Lisa Gail (Matthew) Tupta, the late Kimberly Nicole Bartel and Mary Ellen Weeman. Grandma of Jasmine (Jason) Stice, Ashley and Jacob. Sister of Raymond Theiler, the late Jean (Bill) Blaedorn and the late Roger H. Cyrtmus. Sister-in-law of Cindy (Jon) Muente. Special friend of Candy Coffman. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and the band Nite Trax.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.