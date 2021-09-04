Jan. 20, 1936 — Aug. 23, 2021
Raymond A. “Ray” Barnes was born on January 20, 1936, and passed away on August 23, 2021, at age 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Reck) Barnes. Dear father of Karen (Jim) Dietrich and Kevin Barnes. Loving grandfather of Bekah, Zed, Joe and Izzy Dietrich. Great-grandfather of Ashtin Dietrich. Brother of the Rev. Dennis Klemme and Richard (Arline) Orlovsky. Brother-in-law of Romelle (Jim) Kirchner. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering will be Saturday, September 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service at 6 p.m.
“You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”
