NEW BERLIN
Raymond C. Banks
Nov. 14, 1937 - Jan. 14, 2021
Raymond C. Banks of New Berlin passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Venice, Fla., at the age of 83. He was born on November 14, 1937, the son of Harold and Selma Banks.
Raymond married the love of his life, Carol, on June 15, 1956. He has been a faithful member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and was active in different groups at the church. Raymond would winter in Florida, and he loved to travel around the world.
Raymond will be sadly missed by his children, Raymond (Tracey) Banks of Waukesha, Cheri (Jon) Blakeman of Madison and Chris (DeEtte) Banks of Indiana. Grandchildren include Eric Banks, Becky Shipley, Jerry Blakeman, Brian (Carla) Blakeman, Randy Banks and Matthew (Justina) Banks. Great-grandchildren are Jude, Alice and Rudolph Shipley; Brandon, Elena, Vera and Dawsen, Blakeman; and Anthony Banks. Ray was blessed with many close friends including Mary Horner and Jerry (Pam) Rutz.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Carol.
Visitation for Raymond will be held on Friday, June 18, from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188. A private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Memorials are appreciated to the Humane Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
