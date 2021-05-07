Raymond Martin Polinske
Jan. 4, 1971 - April 26, 2021
Raymond Martin Polinske, age 50, passed away April 26, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born in Reedsburg to Darlene and Donald Polinske on January 4, 1971.
Raymond enjoyed fishing, bow hunting and spending time with his daughter, Dezarae. Raymond brought joy to everyone around him with his light-hearted spirit. He liked to joke around and do anything he could to get those around him to smile.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Dezarae Polinske, and his siblings, David Polinske, Jerry Polinske and Kerry Polinske. His memory will also be cherished by his nieces and nephews Brandon Polinske, Katie Polinske, Benjamin Polinkse, Malissa Polinske, Julie Dahms, Katelynn Dahms and Kendra Dahms, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will hold private services at a later date. For more information on when services will be held, please contact Dezarae at Dezarae.polinske@gmail.com.