Raymond R. ‘Ray’ Peters
June 24, 1949 - Sept. 19, 2021
“Raymond R. “Ray” Peters, son of George and Joyce Peters, entered into eternal life and is at rest in his father’s arms.
Ray was born on June 24, 1949, in Wausau and passed away on September 19, 2021, in Waukesha County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, and his six siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Nancy; his two step-daughters, Tracy Nevins and Jessica Wojciechowski; and his four step-grandchildren, Jacob Strickland, Logan Wojciechowski, Noah Nevins and Kaylee Nevins. He is also survived by 10 siblings and their spouses as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ray was quite the athlete in high school. He played football, ran track, did some basketball and even got into acting in school plays.
Ray was a faithful servant of God’s work on this earth. He served as a Christian missionary in Africa and served many years in the Catholic faith. He was a teacher, coach and adviser in the Catholic school for many years. He was also a groundskeeper and maintenance man for the church. He eventually got a job as groundskeeper and building maintenance for the city of Waukesha for 30 years.
Ray liked camping, watching football, telling jokes, and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a kind, generous person who was dedicated to God and his family.
As per Ray’s wishes, there will be no services.
