HARTLAND
Raymond ‘Ray’ ‘Louie’ Holden
Jan. 9, 1945 - Nov. 19, 2021
Raymond “Ray” “Louie” Holden, 76, of Hartland, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 19, 2021. Ray was born in Waukesha County on January 9, 1945, to John and Ione (Scoggins) Holden.
He graduated from Waukesha High School and then went to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his return from service, he attended University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee majoring in psychology. Ray owned and operated Eagle Technology Group.
Ray was a talented musician and artist. Throughout the years he played with numerous bands, touring around the Midwest and southern United States. Ray was an avid car collector. He bought and sold countless cars throughout his life.
Ray is survived by his wife, Peggy Holden; nephew, Jimmy; and niece, Laurie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Roger and Donny Holden.
A funeral service for Ray will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Friday, November 26, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray’s name may be directed to HAWS of Waukesha County.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.