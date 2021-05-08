Rebekah ‘Bekah’ Lynn Arndt
Sept. 24, 1980 — May 3, 2021
Rebekah “Bekah” Lynn Arndt, 40, entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 3, 2021. Bekah was born on September 24, 1980, to Dennis and Christine (Armstrong) Arndt in Waukesha.
Bekah graduated from St. John’s Christian Day School, Palmyra/Eagle High School as a salutatorian, WCTC for her medical assistant certification and finally to Carroll University for her nursing degree. Bekah held many jobs while attending school, some of which included Papa Steinke’s Greenhouse, the Kettle gas station and bartender at Morningstar Golfers Club, where she made friends with everyone she met. She then used her nursing skills at several different health care facilities in the area. Bekah was a kind, compassionate and loving soul who touched so many in her allto- brief time with us. She went out of her way to fill the needs of friends, family and even strangers. Her passion was giving her best possible care to her patients and family. She brightened every room she ever entered. Bekah was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her vacations with her “Mexico gals.” Bekah’s dream was to live her entire life in the family’s old brick farmhouse … God granted her that wish.
Bekah was the beloved daughter of Dennis and Christine; devoted granddaughter of Elizabeth Arndt; cherished sister of Sarah (James) Frutchey, Dave (Amanda Becker) Arndt, Leah (Chris Corley) Arndt, Micah Arndt and Hannah (Eric) Connell; awesome and doting aunt of Victoria, Grace and James Frutchey, Makayla, Olivia and Sophia Arndt, Teagan and Ezra Arndt and Charlette, Isabella, Elowyn and Jaxton Connell; and soulmate of Willis. She was also cherished by her aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Ralph Arndt, Richard and Evelyn Armstrong; and sister-in-law, Jodi Arndt.
A Celebration of Life service for Bekah will be on Saturday, May 22, at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 W. Veterans Way, Mukwonago. A memorial gathering/visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Due to allergies and health concerns, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers. They may be directed to the Mukwonago Food Pantry, Reformation Lutheran Church or St. John’s Evangelical Church.
For those unable to attend, the service celebrating Bekah’s life will be streamed live and archived for future viewing on St. John’s you-tube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/stjohnsmukwonago.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, (262) 392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Arndt family. Those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.