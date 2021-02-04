Richard A. Perkins

Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening but skies will remain mostly cloudy late. Low 7F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.