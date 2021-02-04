Richard A. Perkins
Richard A. Perkins was born to eternal life on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the age of 78. He is survived by his brother, Jim (June) Perkins, and his nieces, Heather (Dave) Ferber and their three sons, Julie (Terry) Quandt and their two sons; and his nephew Andrew (Kate) Perkins and their two sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reimer and Clarnelle (nee Scanlan) Perkins.
Richard received his undergraduate degree and his law degree from Marquette University. He was port commander in Saigon during the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a district attorney in Jefferson County for several years and he retired from the Wisconsin Department of Justice in May 1999.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Memorials to the Wounded Warriors or the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.