NEW BERLIN
Richard Ballard
Richard Ballard peacefully passed away at the age of 76 on September 4 at his home in New Berlin. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Joyce, as well as his children Allison, Amanda, and Eric, and granddaughter, Alexis. He was preceded in death by daughter Aimee. He is remembered by brothers Robert (Joyce), Ronald (Josie Vallone), and Andrew (Linda), and sisters Sue Hogard (Michael) and Sara Maitri (Karen McIntyre). Also remembered by his new extended family David and Kristi Reiner, Jeanne Osgood (Don), and Joan Elias, along with other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, 2322 S. 106th St., West Allis, WI 53227 on Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. until noon. Mass of Christian burial will take place at noon. Donations appreciated in Rich’s memory to the Audubon Society or the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Please see Krause Funeral Home website for more details.
Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8009, or send condolences to www.krausefuneralhome. com.