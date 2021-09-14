Richard “Dick” A. Howes
Oct. 17, 1935 - Sept. 10, 2021
After a valiant battle with cancer, Dick passed away Sept. 10, 2021. Born Oct. 17, 1935, to Fred and Catherine (nee Pituska) Howes in St. Johns, MI, Dick spent his early years in Owosso, MI, then moved to Flint and graduated from Flint Central High School.
Dick’s career with AC Spark Plug began in Flint, then moved to Oak Creek, to help start up the catalytic converter plant that, in Dick’s words, “saved the world.” Dick was a devoted family man, and whether project, event, or party, loved spending time with family and friends. Dick was also a 50-plus-year Shriner and member of Laflin St. James Lodge #247 F7AM in Mukwonago.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine (2008), and is survived by his beloved companion Irene Benjamin; brother: Fred (Lois), sister Janet (Ken) Zimmerman; children: Joseph (Vicki), Cynthia Bontempo, James (Vicki), Sandra Ogreenc; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and countless beloved relatives and friends.
A Masonic service will be held Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of services. All services will be held at St. James United Methodist Church (2945 Main St., East Troy, WI 53120).
Legacy Funeral Services of East Troy has the honor of serving the family. For more information, call 262-642-5057 or visit www.Legacyfuneralservices.com.