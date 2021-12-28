DOUSMAN
Richard “Dick” A. Riehle
Oct. 23, 1929 - Dec. 23, 2021
Richard “Dick” A. Riehle, age 92, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Three Pillars in Dousman. He was born on October 23, 1929, in Marshfield.
Dick is survived by his sons, Rick (Paula) Riehle and John Riehle; his grandchildren, Madeline (Brandon) Gastrow and MacKenzie Riehle; his siblings, Archie Riehle, William Riehle, Frank (Barb) Riehle, George Riehle and Tom (Kathy) Riehle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Ida; and his wife, Mary Ellen.
Dick enjoyed gardening, evergreen trees, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with his granddaughters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials are suggested to Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dousman, Three Pillars in Dousman and the Dousman Gun Club.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.