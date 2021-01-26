WAUKESHA
Richard (Dick) B. Plopper
Jan. 29, 1931 - Jan. 19, 2021
Richard (Dick) B. Plopper was called home to heaven on January 19, 2021, 10 days shy of his 90th birthday. Dick was born in Shawano on January 29, 1931, to the Rev. Benjamin C. and Edith A. Plopper.
He grew up in Fond du Lac, where his father was a local minister. It was at one of his father’s Sunday services that he met his wife, Joan. They were married on September 15, 1956. As a young man, Dick studied photography at Layton School of Art in Milwaukee and became an accomplished commercial and artistic photographer. He also proudly served his country as a National Guardsman. Dick spent endless hours as a Boy Scout Troop leader, taking scouts on camping and canoe expeditions and teaching both survival and life skills. He loved the science of sound and electricity and shared his passions with his children and grandchildren, at times even volunteering his time to go into schools to teach their classmates. His talent for carpentry was showcased in many projects, including the treehouse and playhouse he built by hand for his grandchildren. An active member of Community United Methodist of Elm Grove, Dick sang in the choir and assisted with youth ministry. Dick was also an avid coin collector, joke-teller, and had a famous sweet tooth. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and as of January 15, 2021, a great-grandfather. He will be remembered by his forever endearing wife of 64 years, Joan (nee Harry); children, Carol Martell, Karen Kau (Ron) and Shari Villa (Rob); grandchildren, Calin Hunter (Tom), Mandy Kau, Mason Cannon (Chelsea), Makenna Cannon, Julia Wachuta, Braeden Cannon (Jordan) and Alayna Villa; and great-grandson, Wells Cannon; sister Joyce Dexter; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, the Rev. Benjamin C. and Edith A. Plopper; his sister Arllyce Candlish; her two children Craig and Lynn; and brother-in-law Dave Dexter; father-in-law Arthur Harry; mother-in-law Mary Harry; and sister-in-law Barbara Harry. Dick’s family extends a special thank you to the nurses at Seasons Hospice for the dignified and compassionate care they provided Dick in his final days.
A memorial service will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed immediately by the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and strict social distance protocols will be followed.
Memorial contributions in Dick’s name can be sent to Wisconsin United Methodist Church Foundation, 750 Windsor St., Suite 305, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214.
