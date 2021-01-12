TOMAHAWK
Richard ‘Dick’ K. Leipski
April 30, 1940 - Jan. 2, 2021
Richard “Dick” K. Leipski, age 80, of Tomahawk, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Florence Health Services in Florence. Dick was born in Waukesha to the late Karl and Frieda (Schmidt) Leipski on April 30, 1940. He graduated from high school and proudly served in the United States Army. He was married to the love of his life, Judy Teschner, and together, they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.
Dick was a talented chef who loved cooking for his family and church events and was known for his amazing fish fries, potato soup, and love for spicy foods. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying time on the water, watching the wildlife, fishing and making lures as a hobby, and spending time hunting in the Harshaw and New Wood area, always being welcomed by his fellow hunters. He loved traveling with his wife and spending winters in Florida. Dick was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan who looked forward to camping and attending the races each year. This is where they met some of their dearest and closest friends. As a great conversationalist and storyteller, Dick made life fun and treasured and spoiled his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful and involved member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Dick was a big man with a big heart who gave big bear hugs. His motto rings true as he never said goodbye, but always “see you later.” His memories will forever live in the hearts of those he loved.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Leipski; his children, Scott (Kevin Menard) Leipski and Jeni (Greg) Hinz; his grandchildren, Jesi (Matt) Waid and Adam Hinz; and his great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Lola.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Frieda; his siblings, Marie Klingbiel, Lee Leipski, and Carolyn (Dale) Lueck; and his nephew Lee Klinger.
The family wishes to thank Pastor Mark Gass for his countless calls, visits, and most importantly, his friendship throughout the years. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Florence Health Services for their exceptional care and compassion.
A Celebration of Life for Richard Leipski will be held at a later date and announced at that time. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Dick’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.