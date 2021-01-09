WAUKESHA
Richard ‘Dick’ L. Oates
Aug. 5, 1938 — Jan. 6, 2021
Richard “Dick” L. Oates of Waukesha passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family at Fairway Knoll in Germantown on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born in Assumption, Ill., on August 5, 1938, the son of Lloyd and Adolphine (nee Morez) Oates. Dick grew up in Central Illinois and due to his father’s work with the Illinois Central Railroad, their family moved every few years. Playing golf, baseball and track helped Dick make friends each time they moved. He credited his adaptability to these moves to his later success in life as he made changes with his career. Dick went on to graduate from Dixon High School, and he was always proud to tell people this was the school Ronald Reagan graduated from. He worked summers for the railroad earning enough money to put himself through Carroll College. At Carroll he made lifelong friends, found a career he loved and met his first wife, Judy Mink, there. Together they had two children, Mike, and Jenny. Judy preceded Dick in death in 2003. In 2004 he met Carolyn Hunter, and they were married in 2010. Together they built a home at the Verandah in Fort Myers, Florida, where they met and have many friends, they explored their love of travel and Dick taught Carolyn to play golf.
Dick was a successful businessman and banker, retiring as president of Sunset Bank, Waukesha. His family was his greatest love, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hunter Oates; his son Mike Oates; daughter Jenny (Chuck) Burghaus; his grandchildren, Kyle Oates, Allie (Chris) Selbo and Sarah (David) Laughlin; great-grandchildren, Liam, and Mira Selbo; his stepchildren, Amy (Mike) Dethloff and Sara (Chris) Woll; and step-grandchildren, Eric and Sam Dethloff and Jackson and Archer Woll. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends around the country.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Mink Oates; his parents, Lloyd and Adolphine Oates; and his brother Jim Oates.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Fairway Knoll and Brighton Hospice for their wonderful care.
Private interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again.
Memorials in Dick’s name are appreciated to the Richard and Carolyn Hunter Oates Endowed Scholarship Fund for International Study at Carroll University, 100 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
